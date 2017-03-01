Russian Military Delivers 13 Tonnes of Aid to Syrians in Aleppo, Damascus

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The center said in a news bulletin it had conducted eight humanitarian missions, most of them in the northern city of Aleppo, bringing 13.42 tonnes of food, water, clothes and blankets to 3,720 people.

Additionally, Russian planes airdropped pallets with 20.3 tonnes of UN-sponsored humanitarian aid to the Islamist-besieged town of Deir ez-Zor.

Russia has been carrying out regular humanitarian aid deliveries to various parts of Syria and has been facilitating the distribution of UN aid in Syria where a civil war has been ongoing since 2011.

The reconciliation center has been monitoring local ceasefire and peace deals reached by armed groups and government forces across Syria.