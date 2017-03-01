Syrian Kurds Receive Weapons, Vehicles From US Via Iraq to Fight Daesh

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — According to Al Mayadeen broadcaster, the convoy with the weapons and vehicles arrived on Tuesday to Syria's Hasakah province via Iraq.
In November 2016, the SDF, which predominately consists of Kurdish fighters and also includes the Syrian Arab Coalition, launched an operation called the Wrath of Euphrates to seize control over Syrian Raqqa, de facto Daesh capital.
In February, US Defense Department spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis said the Raqqa offensive would start after the Syrian armed opposition fully isolated the city.
All comments
Show new comments (0)