Syrian Kurds Receive Weapons, Vehicles From US Via Iraq to Fight Daesh

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — According to Al Mayadeen broadcaster, the convoy with the weapons and vehicles arrived on Tuesday to Syria's Hasakah province via Iraq.

© REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi Urgent Action Needed to Preserve Evidence of Daesh Crimes in Iraq, UK Envoy Says

It comes a week after US Army Gen. Joseph Votel, who is the commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), visited Syria to meet the SDF heads, He reportedly promised that the United States would strengthen the SDF forces in the fight against Daesh terror group, outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

In November 2016, the SDF, which predominately consists of Kurdish fighters and also includes the Syrian Arab Coalition, launched an operation called the Wrath of Euphrates to seize control over Syrian Raqqa, de facto Daesh capital.

In February, US Defense Department spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis said the Raqqa offensive would start after the Syrian armed opposition fully isolated the city.