Turkish Forces Kill Three PKK Militants in Mardin Province

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the statement, cited by Anadolu Agency, the militants were killed during the clashes in the Nusaybin district. Several explosives and organizational documents were seized, the statement said, adding that other explosives planted on a road in the province were dismantled.

On Monday, an operation involving aerial support was reportedly launched by Turkish authorities to hunt for the PKK militants suspected to be behind the bomb explosion that had derailed a freight train in the southeastern Turkish province of Diyarbakir.

Earlier in the month, the Turkish Air Forces killed 27 PKK militants in an operation carried out in northern Iraq.

PKK is outlawed in Turkey as a terrorist organization. Tensions between Ankara and the Kurds escalated in July 2015 when a ceasefire between Turkey and the PKK collapsed because of a series of terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK members.

The Kurds are currently living in parts of Turkey, Iran, Iraq and Syria. In Turkey, the Kurds represent the largest ethnic minority, and are striving to create their own independent state.