Indonesian Worker Claims Kidney Was Stolen While Working in Qatar

An Indonesian woman named Sri, 25, turned to a recruiting agency to get a job in Qatar in 2014. The agency offered her a position as a housekeeper in Abu Dhabi, UAE. What looked like a dream soon turned into nightmare.

Things went south when Sri was delivered to Doha, Qatar, some 200 miles to the west of her promised location, according to media reports. Still, Sri decided to take her chances and carried on. Her employer asked her to undergo a medical exam and she agreed. It was then that things became weird. Sri was put to sleep with anesthesia, without any explanation.

"Without permission, I received an injection. How come a medical needed an injection?" Sri told reporters. "The doctor said I was feeling weak, so I was told to relax."

When she woke up, she found an inexplicable incision scar on her abdomen. The doctors told her that she had failed her medical exam and would have to go home.

It was not until this year that she went to a hospital due to constant pain in her back. Doctors at the hospital then told her that one of her kidneys was missing.

She is now calling on her country to help her get justice.

"I want the government to sue the perpetrator. My kidney was stolen," she said.

Indonesian officials responded to the case, with Indonesian foreign ministry official Muhammad Iqbal telling journalists the case is a "clear indication" of organ trafficking. It is unknown whether Sri's damage will be compensated or whether the organ-trafficking ring can be brought to justice.

According to Indonesian statistics, about 4.5 million migrant workers, many of whom are women working as housekeepers and maids, have been abused in some way in the Middle East. In 2015, Indonesia eventually banned sending women to the Middle East, following reports of widespread abuse, with Qatar among the banned countries. However, many women continue to travel to the region for work.