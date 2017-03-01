Register
01:51 GMT +301 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Qatar's capital, Doha

    Indonesian Worker Claims Kidney Was Stolen While Working in Qatar

    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 16317

    An Indonesian woman reportedly had a kidney stolen while employed in Qatar, in a staggering combination of devious crime and appalling gullibility.

    A rebel fighter carries his weapon inside a damaged building on the forth day of the truce, on al-Rayhan village front near the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria January 2, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    Uninvited Saudis, Qatar Behind Syrian Rebel Groups Boycotting Peace Talks
    An Indonesian woman named Sri, 25, turned to a recruiting agency to get a job in Qatar in 2014. The agency offered her a position as a housekeeper in Abu Dhabi, UAE. What looked like a dream soon turned into nightmare.

    Things went south when Sri was delivered to Doha, Qatar, some 200 miles to the west of her promised location, according to media reports. Still, Sri decided to take her chances and carried on. Her employer asked her to undergo a medical exam and she agreed. It was then that things became weird. Sri was put to sleep with anesthesia, without any explanation.

    "Without permission, I received an injection. How come a medical needed an injection?" Sri told reporters. "The doctor said I was feeling weak, so I was told to relax."

    When she woke up, she found an inexplicable incision scar on her abdomen. The doctors told her that she had failed her medical exam and would have to go home.

    It was not until this year that she went to a hospital due to constant pain in her back. Doctors at the hospital then told her that one of her kidneys was missing.

    She is now calling on her country to help her get justice.

    "I want the government to sue the perpetrator. My kidney was stolen," she said.

    Indonesian officials responded to the case, with Indonesian foreign ministry official Muhammad Iqbal telling journalists the case is a "clear indication" of organ trafficking. It is unknown whether Sri's damage will be compensated or whether the organ-trafficking ring can be brought to justice.

    According to Indonesian statistics, about 4.5 million migrant workers, many of whom are women working as housekeepers and maids, have been abused in some way in the Middle East. In 2015, Indonesia eventually banned sending women to the Middle East, following reports of widespread abuse, with Qatar among the banned countries. However, many women continue to travel to the region for work.

    Related:

    Saudi King To Haul 509 Tons of Cargo to Indonesia
    Australia, Indonesia Agree to Fully Restore Military Ties – Prime Minister
    Indonesia Investigates North Korean Restaurant for Spy Activity
    Level of Adherence to Oil Output Cut Deal Stand at 94% Among OPEC States - Qatar
    Qatar Airways Plane Completes Longest Flight in History
    Qatar Airways to Fly Barred Passengers to US as Judge Blocks Trump's Entry Ban
    Tags:
    migrant workers, Crime, Organ Trafficking, UAE, Indonesia, Qatar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro’s 2017 Carnival
    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro's 2017 Carnival
    Never Enough
    Never Enough
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok