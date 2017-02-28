Turkey Establishes Temporary Base in Freshly Captured Syrian Al Bab

ANKARA (Sputnik) — The Turkish army established a temporary military base in the Syrian town of Al Bab it has recently liberated from the Islamic State [Daesh] terrorist group (banned in Russia), media reported Tuesday citing military sources.

The sources told the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet that the base is located on the hilltop of Akil overlooking the northern Syrian town. The base is also used as depot to repair armored vehicles taking part in the Euphrates Shield operation.

Turkey began the Operation Euphrates Shield on August 24, 2016. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the aim of the operation was to clear the territory of 5,000 square kilometers (1,930 square miles) of the terrorists of the Islamic State and create a safe zone for refugees there.