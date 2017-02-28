Russia Not to Object to US Joining Moscow's Efficient Actions in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow would not object if the United States joined the efficient actions of Russia and its partners in Syria, a senior lawmaker from the upper house of Russia's parliament told Sputnik Tuesday.

"If the Americans are ready to join the actions of Russia and its partners, which have proven their efficiency… there are no questions," Federation Council foreign affairs committee chairman Konstantin Kosachev said.

Earlier in the day, US Army Gen. Joseph Votel, who is the commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), responsible for the Middle East, Northern Africa and Central Asia, said that safe zones could be established in Syrian regions where stabilization measures and humanitarian assistance were already being provided.

"The US could not organize an effective anti-terrorist campaign in Syria, they were unable to create a functioning anti-terrorist coalition, and they could do little to protect the rights and interests of the civilian population," Kosachev said.

Donald Trump has repeatedly advocated establishing a political dialogue with Moscow, particularly in regards to the fight against terrorism, and expressed readiness to build positive relations with Russia. Moscow has long been promoting the idea of fruitful cooperation with Washington.

© Sputnik/ Alexei Filippov Russia Ready to Go as Far as US in Advancing Ties, Has 'High Expectations' the leaders' phone talks on January 28, the Kremlin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the presidents had noted the importance of respect in relations.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

Moscow has been conducting a counter-terrorist campaign in Syria since September 30, 2015, at President Bashar Assad's request.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in December that the Syrian government and armed opposition groups had reached an agreement on a nationwide ceasefire in Syria and on readiness to start peace talks.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed Washington’s proposal to establish safe zones with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on the sidelines of the February 16 G20 ministerial meeting in Bonn. Russian envoy to the UN Office in Geneva Alexei Borodavkin said last Thursday that Russia was cautious about the proposal and stressed the need to coordinate such projects with the Syrian government.