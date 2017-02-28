Daesh Female Suicide Bomber in Mosul Apprehended Before Attack on Girls' School

The source told Sputnik that the woman was wearing a suicide belt filled with explosives and tried to blow herself up among a group of schoolgirls in al Makasid lil-banat school for girls located in the district of al Wahda in eastern Mosul.
The Iraqi security forces have taken the woman away and fenced off the area, after which they carefully inspected the site.
The source also told Sputnik that there is quite a large number of Daesh female fighters hiding from police, living amongst the city's civilian population. Many of them are accused of committing numerous crimes against Mosul's residents.
He said that on Monday, the Iraqi armed forces liberated al Maamun neighborhood. The government forces, he said, have taken full control of the highway connecting the cities of Baghdad and Mosul. Forces from the 9th Armoured Division have encircled the Daesh terrorists near Mosul's largest electric power plant, on the west bank of the Tigris river.
On Tuesday, the army is planning to finish its operation to free the Wadi Hajar neighborhood. The liberation of this particular district, Mahmud al Surdji said, will provide the army with access to other districts of the city which still remain under Daesh control.
The further advance of the army will be ensured by the Rapid Deployment Forces, which were already deployed near the fourth bridge and are now 150 meters away from al Dawasa district.
The civilian population is trying to flee areas under Daesh control and the army is providing them with full assistance including trucks and other transportation.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)