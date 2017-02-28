Register
18:16 GMT +328 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan reviews a guard of honour as he is accompanied by Chief of Staff General Hulusi Akar upon his arrival to the Chief of Staff Headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, August 3, 2016.

    Turkish General Staff Confutes Reports on Forces Discontent With Government

    © REUTERS/ Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 87 0 0

    The Turkish General Staff called media reports on disagreements between the servicemen and government "unjustified criticism," according to official statement.

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the Balkan Countries Chiefs of Defence Conference in Istanbul, Turkey May 11, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Murad Sezer
    Erdogan Slams Turkish Newspaper for Story Criticizing Army Chief
    ANKARA (Sputnik) — The Turkish General Staff confuted in a statement, issued on Tuesday, reports on disagreements between the servicemen and government, calling them an "unjustified criticism."

    Last week, Turkish newspaper Hurriyet issued an article with a controversial headline, which translates to "Headquarters are disturbed." The newspaper cited unknown military sources, claiming that the Turkish military were discontent with the recent changes in the armed forces, for instance, allowing women soldiers to wear headscarves. The servicemen were also reportedly dissatisfied with too close relations between Chief of General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar and country's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

    "We have recently faced an unjustified criticism, aimed at splitting the armed forces and cast a shadow over the fight, waged by the army to ensure security of our country and also over the head of the general staff. We are sorry to be observing this. There is no question about the General Staff's concerns, mentioned in the article. We are observing with regret attempts to put calumny about disagreements between the government and the army on the agenda," the General Staff said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

    Turkish tanks and armored vehicles in Jarabulus
    Sputnik Türkiye/HİKMET DURGUN
    Turkey Sends Troops, Armored Personnel Carriers to Syrian Border – Reports
    Earlier in the day, Erdogan, commenting on the article, called the article's title "bad-mannered" and "rude," adding that the legal process against the headline had already been initiated. The Turkish leader added that statements about his close ties with the chief of General Staff, based on claims that Erdogan had been taking Akar in every his trip, were unforgivable.

    Last week, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced a new regulation, allowing female military and non-commissioned officers in the General Staff, command headquarters and branches to cover their heads with a headscarf under their caps or berets, provided it was the same color as the uniforms.

    Related:

    Erdogan Slams Turkish Newspaper for Story Criticizing Army Chief
    Russia Stops the Fighting Between Syrian Army, Turkish-Backed Rebels
    Turkish Army Will Allow Women to Wear Headscarves With Uniforms
    Turkish Robotic Arm Saves a Puppy Trapped in a Deep Well for 11 Days
    Tags:
    Turkish General Staff, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro’s 2017 Carnival
    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro's 2017 Carnival
    Never Enough
    Never Enough
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok