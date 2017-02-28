Iran Should Improve Relations With All Gulf States - Bahrain's Assistant FM

GENEVA (Sputnik) — Iran should seek better relations with all Gulf states, not only Bahrain, and try to remove all the negative factors that triggered their deterioration, Bahrain's Assistant Foreign Minister Abdulla Faisal Jabr Doseri told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Iran must launch an initiative to improve relations with the Gulf states, not only with Bahrain, and eliminate all negative factors that led to their deterioration," Doseri said at the sidelines of the 34th session of the Human Rights Council.

© AP Photo/ Hasan Jamali Saudi Arabia Reaches Out to Iraq in Search of a 'Mediator to Establish Contact With Iran'

The relations between Tehran and Gulf states significantly deteriorated after Iran's 1979 revolution, when Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini called for the overthrow of the pro-US monarchs in the Gulf.

The relations are also complicated by religious tensions, as the majority of Iran's population are Shiites, while the most Arab states are predominantly Sunni. Moreover, Iran is involved in rivalry with Saudi Arabia for regional leadership.