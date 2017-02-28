Erdogan Slams Turkish Newspaper for Story Criticizing Army Chief

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed on Tuesday the Turkish Hurriyet daily newspaper for publishing a story criticizing Chief of General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar.

"I tell you straight, the headline showed rudeness, a lack of character. Neither the newspaper’s management nor the staff have the right to write such a headline. Some legal steps have been taken and we will follow this. Because there is no right and no authority to set state institutions against each other," Erdogan said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

The article under the title "Seven Answers to Seven Criticisms" about the Turkish General Staff and Akar was issued by Hurriyet on February 25.

Following the wave of criticism the newspaper released a statement saying that it "acted with the motivations of journalism" and the article was not a "coup provocation."

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!