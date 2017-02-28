Iraqi Army Liberating Terrorist-Held Mosul One Block at a Time

On Monday, the al Maamun neighborhood was delivered from Daesh's reign of extremist religious terror by Iraqi Army units, Mahmud al Surdji, a representative of the country's Nineveh Plain Protection Units told Sputnik Arabic.

The government forces, he said, have taken full control of the highway connecting the cities of Baghdad and Mosul. Forces from the 9th Armoured Division have encircled the Daesh terrorists near Mosul's largest electric power plant, on the west bank of the Tigris river.

On Tuesday, the army is planning to finish its operation to free the Wadi Hajar neighborhood. The liberation of this particular district, Mahmud al Surdji said, will provide the army with access to other districts of the city which still remain under Daesh control.

The further advance of the army will be ensured by the Rapid Deployment Forces, which have earlier deployed near the fourth bridge and are now 150 meters away from al Dawasa district.

The terrorists, however, are fiercely defending their remaining positions in Mosul, he said. The operation is further complicated by a steady flow of refugees, who continually flee areas where battles are taking place.

The civilian population is trying to flee areas under Daesh control and the army is providing them with trucks and other transportation to bring them to refugee tent camps. It certainly distracts the army and slows its advance, al Surdji said.

On Monday, the Nineveh Plain information center posted a map of Mosul on its Facebook page where the districts under Daesh control are market in white, green signifies the liberated areas and red denotes areas where fighting continues.

