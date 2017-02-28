Russia Reminds Western Partners Mosul Humanitarian Crisis Worse Than Aleppo

BISHKEK (Kyrgyzstan), (Sputnik) — Russia periodically reminds its Western partners that the humanitarian aftereffect of the US-backed military campaign in Mosul, Iraq is worse than in Aleppo, Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday.

"We remind to our Western partners periodically, because there is a much more serious humanitarian situation than the one that was in eastern Aleppo," Lavrov told reporters in Kyrgyzstan.

© REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra Key Reasons Why 'It'll Take More Than a Few Months' to Free Western Mosul was liberated by government forces from militant groups in December 2016, however several militant and extremist groups are still fighting in the province.

The operation to liberate Mosul from Daesh terrorists, outlawed in many countries, including Russia, began on October 17, 2016. Iraqi troops have managed to advance in the eastern part of the city, but the western part — on the right bank of the Tigris River — remains under militant control.