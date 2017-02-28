Register
    Residents and activists hold a giant a pre-Baath Syrian flag, now used by the Syrian opposition, during an anti-regime protest in the rubble of destroyed buildings in the neighbourhood of Jobar, on the eastern outskirts of the capital Damascus, on March 3, 2016

    Not Giving Peace a Chance: Syrian Opposition Group in Hot Water Despite Talks

    Middle East
    A Syrian opposition group which has repeatedly called for a political solution to the Syrian crisis is currently on the verge of political death, Anwar al-Mushrif, one of the leaders of the Cairo group, told Sputnik Arabic.

    T-72 tank at the front-line of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) near the Syrian city of Palmyra.
    What Brings Syrian Opposition Closer to a Compromise With Damascus
    In an interview with Sputnik Arabic, Anwar al-Mushrif, one of the leaders of the Cairo opposition group, said that his organization, which has more than once proposed a political solution to the Syrian gridlock, currently faces serious problems and its very existence is in doubt.

    He recalled that two years ago, "the appearance of his group was an important turning point in resolving the Syrian crisis, because at the time, the Cairo group made it clear that the standoff can only be solved by political means."

    "But now our group is facing conflicts and a political rift which began after the announcement of the Cairo group being included in the Riyadh group.Then there were statements by the Kurds and our other colleagues who represent their self-governing regions, Al-Mushrif said.

    He also recalled that Ahmad Jarba, leader of the moderate opposition group Syria's Tomorrow Movement, did not attend the fourth round of the Geneva talks on Syria.

    "Now there are no its outstanding founders in our group," al-Mushrif pointed out.

    United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura is focusing precisely on this fact, trying to negate the Cairo group's role and elevate that of the Riyadh opposition group.

    Despite a number of differences, the Riyadh group's members are united in their push for splitting up Syria and taking the lion's share during the process, according to Al-Mushrif.

    "All this has led to a situation where the group, which advocates a political solution to the Syrian conflict, is currently in intensive care, and it can only hope for God's grace," he concluded.

    Earlier, Political Advisor to the High Negotiations Committee (HNC) Bassam Barabandi told Sputnik that the three Syrian opposition groups participating in the Geneva talks have common ground. However, they are failing to unite into one delegation due to the specifics of the 'mechanism.'

    The Syrian opposition is represented by several separate delegations, including the HNC, the Moscow platform, and the Cairo platform.

    "In order to have a ceasefire you need two credible groups to sit to say today we have a ceasefire. The people in Moscow, the people in Cairo, they don't have that influence on the ground and they see things completely differently," Barabandi said.

    United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura addresses the Syrian invitees in the presence of members of the UN Security Council and the International Syria Support Group in the context of the resumption of intra-Syrian talks at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 23, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Pierre Albouy
    Day Two of Syrian Peace Talks in Geneva Wraps Up With 'No Game Plan'
    HNC head Nasr Hariri said last Saturday that his delegation at the Geneva talks is open to forming a single delegation with the other platforms.
    The statement came amid reports that Cairo and HNC have failed to come to an agreement on merging.

    The fourth round of the UN-backed intra-Syrian talks between the government and the opposition factions began last Thursday. The discussions are expected to center on governance, constitutional issues and elections in Syria.

