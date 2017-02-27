Turkish Interior Ministry Says 36 Terrorists Neutralized in Country in a Week

© REUTERS/ Charles Mostoller Islamic Cleric Fetullah Gulen May Flee US to Canada, Turkish Deputy PM Claims

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Anadolu agency, 18 terrorists were killed, six caught and 12 others surrendered.

Additionally, 66 alleged members of the Daesh terrorist group (outlawed in Russia), 48 supporters of the Fethullah Gulen Terrorist Organization (FETO), 32 Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) suspects, and 18 supporters of another leftist terrorist organization were detained.

According to the statement, during anti-terror operations in eastern and southeastern Turkey 26 terrorist shelters and 17 explosive devices were destroyed.

Turkey was hit by dozens of terrorist attacks throughout 2016 carried out by Daesh and PKK, listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey. The majority of terrorist attacks were directed against Turkish security forces engaged in violent clashes with PKK militants in eastern parts of the county striving to create their own independent state, as the Kurds represent the largest ethnic minority in the country.

Dozens of foreign nationals fell victims of the terrorist attacks carried out in Istanbul and Ankara. In particular, at least 39 people were killed, including more than 20 foreigners, 70 others were injured as a result of the shooting attack in Reina nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's Eve celebrations.