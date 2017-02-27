UN: Over 400,000 People Remain Besieged in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The UN received reports of intense fighting in and around Eastern Ghouta over the past week, which resulted into civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure, including medical facilities.

"We remain extremely concerned for the safety and protection of more than 400,000 people who remain besieged in Eastern Ghouta in Syria," Dujarric said.

The organization calls on all the parties to the conflict in Syria to provide an unimpeded access to the civilians in need across Syria and to spare civilians and civilian infrastructure from attacks.

Last Friday, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said that the situation in Syria's town of East Ghouta near capital Damascus may have a negative impact on the upcoming intra-Syrian talks in Geneva and on the ceasefire regime in the war-torn country.

The fourth round of UN-backed intra-Syrian talks between the government and opposition factions kicked off in Geneva last Thursday.