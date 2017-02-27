MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries started carrying out airstrikes against the Houthi movement backed by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in March 2015, shortly after the civil war erupted in the country between the internationally-recognized government of President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels.
Among those that attended the rally were chairman of the Supreme Revolutionary Committee Mohammed Ail al-Houthi and the secretary general of the local council, Ali al-Qawzi, the media added.
The coalition’s actions are being criticized by international human rights groups for hitting civilians, causing disproportional child casualties and damaging vital non-military infrastructure.
