MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries started carrying out airstrikes against the Houthi movement backed by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in March 2015, shortly after the civil war erupted in the country between the internationally-recognized government of President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels.

According to the Saba news agency, the protesters in Al Hudaydah condemned the war crimes against the civilians in Yemen and called for mobilizing troops to face the coalition’s forces.

Among those that attended the rally were chairman of the Supreme Revolutionary Committee Mohammed Ail al-Houthi and the secretary general of the local council, Ali al-Qawzi, the media added.

The coalition’s actions are being criticized by international human rights groups for hitting civilians, causing disproportional child casualties and damaging vital non-military infrastructure.