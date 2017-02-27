Israeli Defense Forces Confirm Retaliatory Strikes in Gaza Strip

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The IDF also pointed out that it held Hamas, an Islamist political and militant group which has been governing the Gaza Strip since 2007, accountable for all attacks from the Gaza Strip that threaten Israel and her citizens.

"In response to a rocket fired from Gaza that hit Israeli territory last night, the IAF targeted 5 Hamas positions throughout the Gaza Strip," the spokesperson wrote on Twitter.

Earlier on Monday, Palestinian media reported that the IAF targeted two locations in the Gaza Strip with airstrikes.

The latest armed conflict between Israel and Hamas took place in 2014. However, Hamas militants continue firing rockets against Israel, while Israel is targeting Hamas positions in response.

Palestine seeks the creation of an independent state and wants Israel to withdraw from the Palestinian territories it has occupied after the 1967 war.