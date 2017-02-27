German Newspaper Die Welt Says Reporter Questioned in Istanbul Over Terror Links

ANKARA (Sputnik) — According to Die Welt, the correspondent was detained in Turkey on February 14 in connection with reports on an hacker attack on the email account of Turkish Energy Minister Berat Albayrak.

The whistleblowing website WikiLeaks published a 57,934-email archive of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's son-in-law Berat Albayrak, who is also the country's energy minister, in December. The emails span over 16 years and consist of correspondence between Albayrak and the Turkish elite.