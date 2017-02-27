Israel Launches Airstrikes Targeting Gaza Strip

© AFP 2016/ SAID KHATIB Palestinian Islamist Group Hamas Elects Yahya Sinwar as New Gaza Strip Leader

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Wafa news agency, at least two missiles hit a location near the Nusseirat refugee camp in the central part of the enclave and a location in the northern Gaza Strip.

No reports on casualties have been provided yet.

The latest armed conflict between Israel and Hamas, an Islamist political and militant group which has been governing the enclave since 2007, took place in 2014. However, Hamas militants continue firing rockets against Israel, while Israel is targeting Hamas positions in response.

Hamas seeks the creation of an independent state of Palestine and wants Israel to withdraw from the Palestinian territories it has occupied after the 1967 war.