Yemeni Army Shoots Down Two Saudi Drones - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Yemeni army and local militia shot down two Saudi spy drones over Al Jawf in Northern Yemen and Jizan province in Saudi Arabia, media reported Monday, citing a military source.

"The first drone was downed in al-Aqaba region of al-Jawf province and the second drone was brought down as it was flying over al-Fariza military base in Jizan province on Sunday," the source told Fars news agency.

Yemen's civil war between the internationally recognized Aden-based government of President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi movement backed by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh erupted in March 2015.

The same month, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries started carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request. The campaign is being criticized by international human rights groups for hitting civilians, causing disproportional child casualties and damaging vital non-military infrastructure.