Syrian Army Advances in Damascus After Qabun Operation Launched

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Qabun, in addition to the Joubar and Dummar neighborhoods, are under the control of the Ahrar ash-Sham and al-Nusra Front militant groups.
"The Army launched a military operation in the area of Barzeh farms and in Qabun neighborhood. At the moment, it managed to advance deep into enemy territory by 700 meters. Street battles are underway," the source said.
Earlier in the day, Al Mayadeen television channel reported that the Syrian army launched a military operation to liberate the Qabun neighborhood in an eastern suburb of Damascus.
