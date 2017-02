MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The group said that Salam had been killed and vowed to resume its activities in the region , the Khaama Press news agency reported.

According to the Afghanistan’s National Police, along with Salam another senior Taliban leader Qari Amin, who was the group’s district chief, was also killed in Kunduz.

Afghanistan had been facing instability for many years with the government troops fighting against the Islamist terror organization Taliban seeking to establish a strict Sharia law in the country. The turmoil results in the rise of other terrorist groups such as Daesh, outlawed in Russia.