Iran Deploys Special Forces in Persian Gulf as Part of Velayat 95 War Games

Iranian Navy Begins Active Phase of Major Drills in Indian Ocean

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The drills started on February 13 and will continue until March 1 with its final stage in the Strait of Hormuz, the Sea of Oman and North of the Indian Ocean on Sunday, the Fars news agency reported.

Various naval units, including submarines, missile-launching destroyers, surface and subsurface units, missile and electronic warfare systems, drones, fighter jets and marines are taking part in the exercises.

Country's latest coast-to-sea cruise missile, Nasir, has been fired as part of the drills earlier in the day.

Commenting on the launch, Iranian Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Hossein Dehqan said that the cruise missile has hit the specified target with maximum precision.