Iran Deploys Special Forces in Persian Gulf as Part of Velayat 95 War Games

Various naval units, including submarines, missile-launching destroyers, surface and subsurface units, missile and electronic warfare systems, drones, fighter jets and marines are taking part in the exercises.
Country's latest coast-to-sea cruise missile, Nasir, has been fired as part of the drills earlier in the day.
Commenting on the launch, Iranian Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Hossein Dehqan said that the cruise missile has hit the specified target with maximum precision.
