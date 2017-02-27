Int'l Meeting on Syria Not Ruled Out After Geneva Talks - Russian Deputy FM

© AP Photo/ Sergei Grits Geneva Talks Could Resume Aster Meeting in Astana - Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow does not rule out a possible international meeting on Syria after UN-backed negotiations in Geneva, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said Monday.

"There are no such plans so far, but I do not rule it out because it is a very important format of collective work," Bogdanov said at a conference on the Middle East held by the Valdai Discussion Club.

Russia would first have to discuss future plans with its International Syria Support Group (ISSG) co-chair, the United States, ahead of convening the international meeting, Bogdanov added.

He noted earlier in the day that Moscow supports the resumption of Syria talks headed by UN Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura.

"We believe that their format should be broad and inclusive, as envisaged by UN Security Council Resolution 2254," Bogdanov said.