MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow believes that attempts to impose outside solutions to Libya's domestic conflict are counterproductive, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said Monday.

"Obviously, the Libyans themselves must decide the fate of Libya. We believe attempts to impose ready-made solutions are counterproductive," Bogdanov said at a conference on the Middle East.

He reaffirmed Moscow's support for Libya's territorial integrity and sovereignty.