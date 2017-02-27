Moscow, Damascus in Contact on Issues Including Safe Zones - MFA

© REUTERS/ Esam Omran Al-Fetori Russia About to Mend What West Left Broken in Libya

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow is in regular contact with Damascus on issues including establishing safe zones in Syria, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said Monday.

"We are in contact with Damascus on a daily basis. The consultations are confidential in nature, so all of these issues are of course being discussed," Bogdanov told reporters when asked whether Russia and Syria discuss safe zones.

Moreover, Moscow hopes that the various Syrian opposition platforms form a single delegation at peace talks in Geneva, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said Monday.

"We hope [for the formation of a unified opposition delegation] because ultimately they all traveled there to fulfill UN Security Council Resolution 2254, so the overall goal is clear," Bogdanov told reporters.

The Riyadh- and Moscow-based groups could meet later in the day in Geneva, he added.

Concerning Kurdish participation at intra-Syrian negotiations, Russia favors it, Mikhail Bogdanov added.

"We would like it so that other representatives participated… There is still much concern about the representation of the Kurds. We are for the involvement of representatives of the Kurds," Bogdanov told reporters.

He spoke on the sidelines of "The Middle East: When Will Tomorrow Come?" conference held by the Valdai Discussion Club.