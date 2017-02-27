Register
    A view shows what is believed to be one of the roads that people would have to use to access one of the safe exit points opened for people wishing to leave rebel-held areas, in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, Syria October 20, 2016.

    Moscow, Damascus in Contact on Issues Including Safe Zones - MFA

    © REUTERS/ Abdalrhman Ismail
    Middle East
    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov spoke about current status of Syrian crisis and Russia's attitude to it on the sidelines of one of the Valdai Discussion Club conferences.

    Libyans celebrate the sixth anniversary of the Libyan revolution, in Benghazi, Libya February 17, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Esam Omran Al-Fetori
    Russia About to Mend What West Left Broken in Libya
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow is in regular contact with Damascus on issues including establishing safe zones in Syria, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said Monday.

    "We are in contact with Damascus on a daily basis. The consultations are confidential in nature, so all of these issues are of course being discussed," Bogdanov told reporters when asked whether Russia and Syria discuss safe zones.

    Moreover, Moscow hopes that the various Syrian opposition platforms form a single delegation at peace talks in Geneva, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said Monday.

    "We hope [for the formation of a unified opposition delegation] because ultimately they all traveled there to fulfill UN Security Council Resolution 2254, so the overall goal is clear," Bogdanov told reporters.

    High Negotiations Committee (HNC) spokesman Salem al-Meslet speaks during a press conference on the eve of the second round of Syrian peace talks in Geneva on March 13, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ PHILIPPE DESMAZES
    Syria's Opposition HNC Calls for Direct Talks With Damascus

    The Riyadh- and Moscow-based groups could meet later in the day in Geneva, he added.

    Concerning Kurdish participation at intra-Syrian negotiations, Russia favors it, Mikhail Bogdanov added.

    "We would like it so that other representatives participated… There is still much concern about the representation of the Kurds. We are for the involvement of representatives of the Kurds," Bogdanov told reporters.

    He spoke on the sidelines of "The Middle East: When Will Tomorrow Come?" conference held by the Valdai Discussion Club.

