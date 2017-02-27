Russia to Start Air Mission Over Turkey on Monday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian inspectors will conduct an aerial surveillance flight over Turkey between February 27 and March 3 within the scope of the Treaty on Open Skies, the head of Russia's Nuclear Risk Reduction Center said Monday.

"A group of Russian inspectors plans to carry out a surveillance flight on board a Russian Antonov An-30B plane over Turkey under the international open skies treaty. The surveillance flight with a maximum range of up to 1,900 kilometers [1,180 miles] will take place in the period between February 27 and March 3 from the Eskisehir Airport," Sergei Ryzhkov said.

Turkish experts will be on board the plane to oversee the observance of treaty clauses, he added, noting that route details have been agreed on.

The open skies flight, which is Russia's third this year, helps increase the transparency of military activities of all member states, Ryzhkov stressed.

The Treaty on Open Skies entered into force from 2002, providing for unarmed aerial surveillance flights between member states. With 34 states ratifying the agreement, 27 states are Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) members. Russia ratified the agreement in 2001.