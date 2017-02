MANAMA (Sputnik) — At least five Bahraini police officers have been injured when an improvised roadside explosive device detonated south of the capital Manama, Bahrain's Interior Ministry said Monday.

The ministry's earlier figure stood at four.

All five police officers have been hospitalized, two suffering light injuries and the rest in a stable condition, the ministry said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

The blast was remotely detonated and took place just as a police bus passed by. The site of the incident has been cordoned off and an investigation has been launched.