Militants Attack With Mortars Area Close to Russian Embassy in Syria Amid Truce

UNSC Fails to Adopt Statement Condemning Attack on Russian Embassy in Syria

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — The two projectiles hit an area close to the Russian diplomatic mission leaving no casualties.

According to Syrian government army servicemen, the shelling was carried out from the Jobar neighborhood, which is under control of Ahrar ash-Sham and al-Nusra Front.

Previously, the Russian Embassy in Damascus came under mortar fire on February 2 and 3. The ministry said that the embassy was attacked from the area controlled by terrorists. These attacks were the first since the start of the latest ceasefire regime in Syria.

Russia and Turkey are guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire that came into force on December 30, and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December supporting the effort.