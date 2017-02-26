Female Daesh Terrorist Lashes Syrian Woman for Refusing to Cover Her Eyes

According to the source, the Moroccan-born “vice policewoman” ordered the Syrian woman to cover her “too expressive eyes” even though the woman was wearing a strict Muslim burqa covering her entire body and hair.

© AP Photo/ Seivan Selim UN: Daesh Committs Genocide, War Crimes Against Yazidis

Enraged by the rudely-worded command, the woman from Al-Bukamal, a town on the Iraqi border, told the jihadist to “get back to Morocco,” adding that “people living around here are faithful Muslims.”

Hearing this, the jihadist “policewoman” called a prison truck and arrested the woman and her son. The woman was sentenced to 300 lashes in public.

Whipping her victim on her back and arms, the Moroccan terrorist kept saying that “this will serve a lesson for all women of the caliphate!”

Daesh women fighters are notorious for their crimes against civilians, with reports about their atrocities regularly coming from Syria’s Anbar Province and the remaining jihadist strongholds in the north of the country.

Witnesses say that Daesh women fighters behave even worse than the men. They torture, kill and otherwise abuse slave girls and children born to them.

There have been numerous cases of Yazidi children being poisoned to death by Daesh women.

Until recently, the women in Daesh were viewed mainly as misguided teenagers overly active on social media, or volunteers destined to produce fighters for the caliphate and play the role of housewife.

But a spate of terrorist attacks and other crimes committed by Daesh women drove home the fact that the female component of this terrorist organization is every bit as dangerous as its male contingent.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!