14:42 GMT +326 February 2017
    Jet fighters of the Saudi Royal air force

    Saudi Arabia Reveals Number of Airstrikes Against Daesh in Syria

    © AFP 2016/ FAYEZ NURELDINE
    Middle East
    023706

    Saudi Arabia conducted over 340 airstrikes against the targets of Daesh terrorist group in Syria since the establishment of the US-led international coalition, Brig. Gen. Ahmad Asiri, a military adviser to Saudi Arabia's Defense Ministry, said Sunday.

    DUBAI (Sputnik) — The international coalition, comprising 68 countries, was created in 2014.

    "Saudi fighter aircraft carried out 341 strikes since the beginning of the international campaign against Daesh, and all of them were directed against Daesh targets in Syria," Asiri said in an interview with Makkah newspaper.

    Smoke rises from airstrikes on Guzhe village, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria October 17, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    'Syria Wouldn't Be in This Nightmare' If Not for Saudi Arabia and Qatar
    In January, Riyadh hosted a meeting of general staff chiefs from 14 members of the US-led coalition.

    The representatives of Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Turkey, the UAE and the United States discussed possible ways to boost coalition efforts aimed at destroying Daesh.

    Saudi Arabia, as well as the US-led coalition, is conducting an aerial operation in Syria without the UN Security Council's approval or Syrian authorities' request.

    Tags:
    airstrike, Daesh, Syria, Saudi Arabia
