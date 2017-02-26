Saudi Arabia Reveals Number of Airstrikes Against Daesh in Syria

DUBAI (Sputnik) — The international coalition, comprising 68 countries, was created in 2014.

"Saudi fighter aircraft carried out 341 strikes since the beginning of the international campaign against Daesh, and all of them were directed against Daesh targets in Syria," Asiri said in an interview with Makkah newspaper.

In January, Riyadh hosted a meeting of general staff chiefs from 14 members of the US-led coalition.

The representatives of Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Turkey, the UAE and the United States discussed possible ways to boost coalition efforts aimed at destroying Daesh.

Saudi Arabia, as well as the US-led coalition, is conducting an aerial operation in Syria without the UN Security Council's approval or Syrian authorities' request.