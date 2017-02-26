Register
    Unloading Russian EMERCOM plane with humanitarian aid which arrived to Latakia Airport in Syria. File photo

    Russia's Syria Reconciliation Center Delivers Aid to Village in Latakia - Rep.

    © Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin
    Middle East
    The Russian Syrian reconciliation center has delivered humanitarian aid to Latakia, a representative of the center said Sunday.

    Russia delivered humanitarian aid to Syrian Kessab, Latakia Province
    © Sputnik/ Ali Abrahim
    Russia Delivers Over 5 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Syrians in 24 Hours
    LATAKIA (Sputnik) — The Russian center for Syrian reconciliation has delivered humanitarian aid to the Bsera village in Latakia after the local peace agreement between government and opposition forces was reached, a representative of the center said Sunday.

    "This village signed a peace agreement with the participation of the elders and the administration head, and peaceful life is being restored. Some 500 kilograms [0.5 tonnes] of humanitarian cargo have been handed out. A medical station was also set up," Vitaliy Ilkov said.

    Syria. Treating people at the Jibrin temporary refugee accommodation center in Aleppo. This re-cropped photo courtesy of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Warring Parties in Syria
    © Sputnik/
    Russian Reconciliation Center Distributes 1,250 Tonnes of Food, Drugs in Syria
    The aid packages included flour, sugar, rice and canned food, according to Ilkov.

    "The reconciliation center's officers are constantly monitoring the situation, finding those in need and carrying out targeted humanitarian missions. The situation is difficult here, there are poor villages, there are many of those in need. We are constantly helping people," he added.

    Earlier in the day, the center stated a total of 17 tonnes of humanitarian cargo had been delivered to the Hmeimim airbase in Latakia. Further UN aid was en route to the besieged city of Deir ez-Zor on board Russian planes. Russia has been carrying out regular humanitarian aid deliveries to various parts of Syria and has been facilitating the distribution of UN aid in Syria where a civil war has been ongoing since 2011.

    The reconciliation center has been monitoring local ceasefire and peace deals reached by armed groups and government forces across Syria.

