Protest Held Near Russian Embassy in Turkey

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The rally, organized by the local Crimean Tatar association, was attended by dozens of ethnic Crimean Tatars from different part of Turkey, the Anadolu news agency reported on Saturday.

The protest was held to mark the third anniversary of Crimea's rejoining with Russia. Participants laid a black wreath near the building, expressing opposition to Russia's alleged anti-Ukrainian policies, according to the news outlet.

Crimea rejoined with Russia in March, while the preceding events took place over the course of late February.

The Tatar community is an ethnic minority in Crimea which takes up around 10 percent of the region's population. A sizable community also exists in Turkey.

In March 2014, the Crimean peninsula voted in a referendum to secede from Ukraine and rejoin Russia, in a move that has not been recognized as legitimate by the United States, the European Union and other countries. The southeast of Ukraine has been locked in conflict with Kiev after the Ukrainian government launched a military campaign against local residents, who refused to recognize the new coup-installed government.

Earlier this month, the Crimean Tatar civil movement Kyrym called on the UN General Assembly and the European Parliament to recognize the declaration of independence of the Republic of Crimea and its free association with Russia.