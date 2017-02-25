Cairo Group Condemns All Actions of al-Nusra Front Terrorist Group

© REUTERS/ Denis Balibouse Damascus Ready for Talks Only With Opposition Delegation Condemning Terrorism

GENEVA (Sputnik) — Earlier on Saturday, six suicide attackers targeted two buildings belonging to the Syrian government’s security agencies in Homs, killing at least 35 people. Al-Nusra Front, now known as Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, is believed to be behind the attacks.

"Nusra Front is a terrorist organization and it is also recognized [as such] by the international community, and we adhere to this classification… the aims of this organization have nothing to do with the legitimate ambitions of the Syrian people… We condemn all their actions, and it is necessary to fight with them," Makdissi said.

Earlier in the day, Damascus delegation head at Geneva talks Bashar Jaafari requested UN Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura to ask all opposition platforms to condemn terrorist attack in Homs.