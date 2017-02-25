Cairo Group Condemns All Actions of al-Nusra Front Terrorist Group

"Nusra Front is a terrorist organization and it is also recognized [as such] by the international community, and we adhere to this classification… the aims of this organization have nothing to do with the legitimate ambitions of the Syrian people… We condemn all their actions, and it is necessary to fight with them," Makdissi said.
Earlier in the day, Damascus delegation head at Geneva talks Bashar Jaafari requested UN Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura to ask all opposition platforms to condemn terrorist attack in Homs.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete And they not selected as Terrorists at U.N because UKRAINE a terrorist gov on it;'s own. U.S, E.U, U.K, same actors . That use terrorists for their nefarious operations worldwide.
cast235