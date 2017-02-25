Register
20:29 GMT +325 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Syrian army in Aleppo province

    Syrian Army Gains Upper Hand in Aleppo Province After Clashes With Daesh

    © Sputnik/ Morad Saeed
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 23040

    The Syrian Armed Forces have retaken control of 15 villages in the eastern part of the Aleppo province following the fight with Daesh terrorist group, according to the Al Mayadeen broadcaster.

    Military engineers of the Russian Army's international counter-mine center who continue the demining operation in eastern Aleppo, Syria are seen here in an Aleppo street with children
    Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation
    Syrian Army Success Pushes West to Obtain Objective Info on Syria - Moscow
    DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — The government forces have also managed to gain control of the strategic Salim mountain.

    On February 18, the Syrian army liberated eight settlements located near the Kweires airbase in northern Syria, which have been previously occupied by Daesh.

    In January, the Syrian government forces repelled Daesh's attempt to take control over the strategic Kweires airbase in the eastern part of Aleppo province.

    In November 2015, the Syrian Army, popular forces, and Hezbollah forces backed by Russian airstrikes lifted a two-and-a-half-year long siege of the Kweiris military base, having killed hundreds of Daesh militants.

    Related:

    Syrian Army Repels Nusra Front Militants Attack on Daraa City
    Reconciliation in Serghaya: 'Joining Free Syrian Army Was a Big Mistake'
    Free Syrian Army Militants Celebrate Liberation of Al-Bab From Daesh
    Tags:
    Daesh, Aleppo, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    War and Peace: Combat Duty and Daily Life of Russian Servicemen in Syria
    War and Peace: Combat Duty and Daily Life of Russian Servicemen in Syria
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok