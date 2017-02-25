Syrian Army Gains Upper Hand in Aleppo Province After Clashes With Daesh

On February 18, the Syrian army liberated eight settlements located near the Kweires airbase in northern Syria, which have been previously occupied by Daesh.
In January, the Syrian government forces repelled Daesh's attempt to take control over the strategic Kweires airbase in the eastern part of Aleppo province.
In November 2015, the Syrian Army, popular forces, and Hezbollah forces backed by Russian airstrikes lifted a two-and-a-half-year long siege of the Kweiris military base, having killed hundreds of Daesh militants.
All comments
Show new comments (0)