Syrian Army Gains Upper Hand in Aleppo Province After Clashes With Daesh

Syrian Army Success Pushes West to Obtain Objective Info on Syria - Moscow

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — The government forces have also managed to gain control of the strategic Salim mountain.

On February 18, the Syrian army liberated eight settlements located near the Kweires airbase in northern Syria, which have been previously occupied by Daesh.

In January, the Syrian government forces repelled Daesh's attempt to take control over the strategic Kweires airbase in the eastern part of Aleppo province.

In November 2015, the Syrian Army, popular forces, and Hezbollah forces backed by Russian airstrikes lifted a two-and-a-half-year long siege of the Kweiris military base, having killed hundreds of Daesh militants.