Russia Registers 14 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Ministry

Russia Registers 15 Ceasefire Violations in Syria in Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's representatives in the Russian-Turkish commission on the Syrian truce have registered 14 violations of the ceasefire regime over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday.

"Within last 24 hours, the Russian side of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 14 cases in Latakia (5), Hama (3), and Damascus (6). The Turkish side has registered seven cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of the Damascus (2), Homs (2), Daraa (2), and Hama (1)," the Russian ministry said in a daily bulletin.

According to the document, the Russian side cannot confirm any violations registered by Turkey.

Russia and Turkey are guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime that came into force on December 30, and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution supporting the effort the following day.