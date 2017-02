© Sputnik/ Ilya Pitalev More Than 35 Killed in Suicide Attack on Military Facilities in Syrian Homs

GENEVA (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, security sources told Sputnik that six suicide attackers had targeted two buildings belonging to Syrian government’s security agencies.

At least 35 people had been killed, including the military security chief of the Homs province. Al-Nusra Front terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

"It was a tragic even. I'm expecting during the talks unfortunately spoilers. Every time we had talks there were always been spoilers," de Mistura told reporters.

De Mistura expressed hope that this terrorist attack would not affect the course of the Syrian reconciliation talks in Geneva.