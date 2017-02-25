HNC Could Suggest Changes to de Mistura's Proposals for Geneva Talks - Advisor

"We looked at it thoroughly and in-depth. We appreciated de Mistura's enthusiasm towards the issue with commitment to what we want. But this is the roadmap. There could be changes… some changes in tactics and mechanisms," Aridi said.
"It is not Quran," he added.
"Prioritization is very important…. Transition should be discussed first. But the question of constitution should not be abandoned. All of the issues should be looked at along with the human dimension issue," Aridi said.
"Astana is a good process if it achieves something. Especially the confirmation of the ceasefire. It is viewed positively by HNC. If it will be discussed here as an additional basket, it is fine," Aridi told Sputnik.
On Friday, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura gave a procedural paper to the delegations of Damascus and the HNC, which, among other issues, suggested creating working groups for the discussion of future Syrian governance, constitution and elections, according to a Sputnik source.
