HNC Could Suggest Changes to de Mistura's Proposals for Geneva Talks - Advisor

GENEVA, Anastasia Levchenko — The Syrian opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC) has carefully studied the procedural paper given to the delegation by UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura with proposals for this round of talks, and will possibly suggest changes, HNC advisor Yahya Aridi told Sputnik.

"We looked at it thoroughly and in-depth. We appreciated de Mistura's enthusiasm towards the issue with commitment to what we want. But this is the roadmap. There could be changes… some changes in tactics and mechanisms," Aridi said.

"It is not Quran," he added.

Moreover, the Riyadh-formed High Negotiations Committee (HNC) believes that the discussion of political transition and constitutional reform should be a priority for the current round of intra-Syrian talks, the opposition committee's advisor Yahya Aridi added.

"Prioritization is very important…. Transition should be discussed first. But the question of constitution should not be abandoned. All of the issues should be looked at along with the human dimension issue," Aridi said.

The High Negotiations Committee (HNC) of the Syrian opposition positively assesses the Astana talks on Syria that focus on the military aspect and believes that the ceasefire issues can also be discussed in Geneva in addition to the politics-focused agenda, HNC advisor Yahya Aridi told Sputnik.

"Astana is a good process if it achieves something. Especially the confirmation of the ceasefire. It is viewed positively by HNC. If it will be discussed here as an additional basket, it is fine," Aridi told Sputnik.

On Friday, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura gave a procedural paper to the delegations of Damascus and the HNC, which, among other issues, suggested creating working groups for the discussion of future Syrian governance, constitution and elections, according to a Sputnik source.