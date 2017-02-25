Russia Carries Out 2 Humanitarian Operations in Syria

© Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin Russia Delivers More Than 6 Tonnes of Aid to Syrian Residents

HMEYMIM (Sputnik) – "Within last 24 hours, the Russian Centre for reconciliation of opposing sides has held 2 humanitarian events in the Aleppo city and in Qatana in the Damascus province. In the Aleppo city, citizens have received 150 sets with food products in the Shagba Zhdide. Citizens of Qatana in the Damascus province have received 450 sets with food products (1.8 [metric] tons)," the Saturday statement says.

According to the release, 600 Syrians received humanitarian aid in the past 24 hours thanks to the Russian action.

Russian aircraft also helped deliver aid provided by the United Nations to the Deir ez-Zor area, using parachute platforms.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Russian servicemen for helping people in Syria, including in what concerns humanitarian assistance and medical assistance.

Russia has been carrying out regular humanitarian aid deliveries to various parts of Syria and has been facilitating the distribution of UN aid in Syria where a civil war has been ongoing since 2011.