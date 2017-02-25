Russia Carries Out 2 Humanitarian Operations in Syria

According to the release, 600 Syrians received humanitarian aid in the past 24 hours thanks to the Russian action.
Russian aircraft also helped deliver aid provided by the United Nations to the Deir ez-Zor area, using parachute platforms.
On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Russian servicemen for helping people in Syria, including in what concerns humanitarian assistance and medical assistance.
Russia has been carrying out regular humanitarian aid deliveries to various parts of Syria and has been facilitating the distribution of UN aid in Syria where a civil war has been ongoing since 2011.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Bravo & respect to Russia!
American Socialist