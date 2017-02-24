Pentagon Provided Intel for Iraqi Airstrikes in Syria

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi announced the launch of airstrikes on Daesh in Syria. According to him, the operation was linked to recent Baghdad attacks.

"We were aware; we supported it as well with information," Davis said when asked if the United States provided intelligence information to the Iraqi military.

© AFP 2016/ ALI AL-SAADI Iraqi PM Orders Launch of Airstrikes on Daesh in Syria

The Iraqi strikes in Syrian Deir Ez-Zor province has been fully coordinated with the Syrian government, Al-Watan reported, citing a source, close to the Syrian Foreign Ministry earlier in the day.

The attack on terrorist positions in Syria's Al Bukamal city near the border with Iraq has been carried out as a part of the operation to liberate Mosul, Iraq’s second largest city, which has been under Daesh's control since June 2014. On Sunday, Abadi announced the start of the operations to free the western part of Mosul.

Iraqi and US-led coalition forces liberated the eastern part of the city in January, but the city’s western part still remains under the control of the terror group.