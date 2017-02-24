HRW Calls for Full-Scale Probe Into First Trump-Approved Raid Killing Civilians

MOSCOW, February 24 (Sputnik) — In early February, the US Central Command admitted that a late January raid against al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) near the Yemeni town of Bayda had resulted in deaths of a number of civilians, including children. The attack, which involved both ground troops and helicopters, was said to be aimed at gathering intelligence and Centcom claimed most victims were combatants and al-Qaeda members.

"The US military’s acknowledgment of civilian deaths in this attack was a rare departure from past US practice in Yemen, but it’s not enough… The US needs to go a step further and provide a full accounting of possible laws-of-war violations and deliver appropriate compensation to civilians," Human Rights Watch Terrorism and Counterterrorism Program Director Nadim Houry said, as quoted in a statement.

The Centcom investigation was not public and did not specify whether the victims would be compensated, the statement added.

The watchdog gathered information on at least 23 people killed during the attack, with most names matching those collected by local journalists.

The watchdog also cited residents in disputing that Abdel Raouf Dahab, a local commander whose house was targeted by the raid, was an AQAP member. Dahab instead appeared to be in command of tribal forces loyal to the Aden-based government which is fighting the northern Houthi rebellion.

AQAP, the Yemeni and Saudi Arabian branch of al-Qaeda, was established in 2009 and is a designated terrorist organization in the United States, Russia and many other nations. It has a presence in significant areas of sparsely populated eastern Yemen.

The January 29 raid has received widespread publicity, with the White House issuing an official statement calling it a "successful operation." The raid was the first such operation authorized by President Donald Trump Yemeni Aden-based authorities expressed concern with the raid and have also launched a probe into the incident.