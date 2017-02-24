De Mistura's Office Refrains From Comments on UN Paper by Damascus Delegation

GENEVA (Sputnik) — The office of UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura refrains from commenting on the statement made by Damascus delegation head Bashar Jaafari, who said that he had received a paper from de Mistura during their bilateral meeting Thursday, a representative of the office told Sputnik.

"We refrain from commenting on behalf of our invitees," the representative said asked about what the content of the paper was.

Earlier in the day, Jaafari said he met with de Mistura to discuss the format of this round of intra-Syrian talks in Geneva and received a paper from him which he would consider and comment on at the upcoming meetings.