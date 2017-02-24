Iraqi PM Orders Launch of Airstrikes on Daesh in Syria - Reports

"We have sent the [Iraqi] Air Force to carry out strikes on Daesh positions… inside the Syrian territory," Abadi was quoted as saying by Alsumaria TV network.

Iraqi PM @HaiderAlAbadi ordered the Iraqi Air Force to launch air strikes against the locations of Islamic state inside the Syrian territory — Mustafa Salim (@Mustafa_salimb) February 24, 2017

Abadi said that airstrikes on Daesh will be conducted in Hosaiba and Albu Kamal. He said that the targets are linked to recent attacks in the Iraqi capital.

"We are determined to chase terrorism that tries to kill our sons and citizens wherever it is found," he added.

According to Abadi, the aerial operation has already been carried out.

"The heroes of the sky executed the operation and responded to the terrorists with amazing success," Abadi said.

© Sputnik/ Ilyas Omarov Iraq Supports Russia in Preserving Ceasefire in Syria

It is yet unclear whether or not the move was discussed with Syrian authorities.

Albu Kamal is a city on the Euphrates river in the Deir ez-Zor province in Syria, while Hosaiba is located near the border with Iraq.

Currently, the US-led coalition of 68 nations and Russia are conducting airstrikes against Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

The coalition's strikes in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council, while Russia's aerial operation was launched at the request of the Syrian government.