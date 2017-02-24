Register
    Iraqi military planes. (File)

    Iraqi PM Orders Launch of Airstrikes on Daesh in Syria - Reports

    © AFP 2016/ ALI AL-SAADI
    Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has ordered launch of airstrikes against Daesh in Syria.

    "We have sent the [Iraqi] Air Force to carry out strikes on Daesh positions… inside the Syrian territory," Abadi was quoted as saying by Alsumaria TV network.

    Abadi said that airstrikes on Daesh will be conducted in Hosaiba and Albu Kamal. He said that the targets are linked to recent attacks in the Iraqi capital.

    "We are determined to chase terrorism that tries to kill our sons and citizens wherever it is found," he added.

    According to Abadi, the aerial operation has already been carried out.

    "The heroes of the sky executed the operation and responded to the terrorists with amazing success," Abadi said.

    Participants in a meeting of the Joint Operational Group of Russia, Turkey and Iran to control the ceasefire in Syria, held in Astana
    © Sputnik/ Ilyas Omarov
    Iraq Supports Russia in Preserving Ceasefire in Syria
    It is yet unclear whether or not the move was discussed with Syrian authorities.

    Albu Kamal is a city on the Euphrates river in the Deir ez-Zor province in Syria, while Hosaiba is located near the border with Iraq.

    Currently, the US-led coalition of 68 nations and Russia are conducting airstrikes against Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

    The coalition's strikes in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council, while Russia's aerial operation was launched at the request of the Syrian government.

    • Reply
      avatar
      jerstef
      Holy crap!We just need Martians to show up with their AF
    • Reply
      avatar
      ViTran
      What Iraq forces attacking U$ american / Pro u$ american terrorists ,,,, lol
    • Reply
      Hermes
      ......It is yet unclear whether or not the move was discussed with Syrian authorities........

      Let's just assume it wasn't.
      Yesterday the israeli airforce showed their allies once again that you can fly deep into Syria and bomb anything you want without getting a peep out of Syria or Russia so I think in future more coalietion partners will give it a go.
      I am beginning to wonder if this story about russian misiles hitting a command center and killing scores of mossad etc. in retaliation for the bombardment of Syrian troops was fake too and only served the purpose of pulling moral up.
    Show new comments (0)

