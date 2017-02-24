Blast Hits Western Suburb of Syria's Al-Bab: At Least 15 Killed, Dozens Injured

"A heavy explosion hit Sousian settlement to the west of al-Bab. At least 15 were killed, dozens were injured, with many of them severely. The terror attack was perpetrated by Daesh," the source said.

Just a day before, Daesh terrorists have started to leave the besieged northern Syrian town of al-Bab, media reported Thursday.

© AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar Daesh Terrorists Flee Al-Bab as FSA, Turkish Soldiers Seize the City Center

Turkish-backed Syrian opposition fighters said that al-Bab was fully under their control earlier in the day. Turkish Defense Minister Fikri Isik later stated that most of the town was under Syrian opposition control after the fighters entered the town center.

Turkish-backed forces made advances into the town earlier this month. The town's remaining jihadist-held areas thus came under siege as the Syrian army had approached al-Bab from the south earlier on, cutting off militant retreat routes.

The Euphrates Shield operation by Turkey and Syrian opposition started on August 24 after Turkish troops crossed into Syria. The city of Jarabulus in northern Syria was captured before the offensive on al-Bab began. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the aim of the operation was to clear the region of terrorists and make it a safety zone for refugees.

The operation has been widely criticized both by the Syrian Kurds and Damascus, who have accused Ankara of violating Syria's territorial integrity.

Daesh terrorists took over al-Bab in 2013 as it spread throughout Syria amid the country’s ongoing civil war.