MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the statement quoted by the Haberturk media outlet, as a result of operation conducted on Wednesday, the Turkish Air Forces destroyed three hideouts and killed 27 militants in northern Iraq's region of Qandil.

Tensions between Ankara and the Kurds escalated in July 2015 when a ceasefire between Turkey and the PKK collapsed because of a series of terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK members.

The Kurds are currently living in parts of Turkey, Iran, Iraq and Syria. In Turkey, the Kurds represent the largest ethnic minority, and are striving to create their own independent state.