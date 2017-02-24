Russia Delivers More Than 6 Tonnes of Aid to Syrian Residents

© Photo: Russian Defence Ministry Syrian Combat Engineers Trained by Russian Experts Start Clearing Aleppo

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian servicemen have delivered over 6 tonnes (metric tons) of humanitarian aid to residents of the Syrian city of Aleppo and Damascus province, the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation informs in its daily bulletin.

"Within [the] last 24 hours, the Russian Centre for reconciliation of opposing sides has held 6 humanitarian events in Aleppo (5) and al-Wafidin in the Damascus province (1)," the daily bulletin said as quoted by the Russian Defense Ministry on Friday.

According to the statement, a total of 2,320 Syrian citizens received humanitarian aid with a total weight of 6.26 tonnes as a result of the operations.

"Russian aircraft delivered 20.4 [metric] tons of humanitarian aid (food products) in the Deir ez-Zor area using parachute platforms. The aid was provided by the United Nations," the statement adds.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Russian servicemen for helping people in Syria, including in what concerns humanitarian assistance and medical assistance.

Russia has been carrying out regular humanitarian aid deliveries to various parts of Syria and has been facilitating the distribution of UN aid in Syria where a civil war has been ongoing since 2011.