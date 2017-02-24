US Needs More Talks With Russia on Deconfliction in Syria - Commander

"Our perspective has been that there needs to be another layer that allows us to have a more senior-level discussion, and we’ve got to work through where that layer is," Harrigian was quoted as saying by the Washington Post on Thursday.
The commander noted that the United States and Russia have had some "conflicting operational desires" in Syria.
"Did we miss targets? I can’t say that for sure, but I would tell you that optimally we would have gone after that in a different manner," Harrigian stated.
Central Command spokesman Col. John Thomas said the US military has urged an upgrade of equipment used for communications with Russian counterparts.
At present, the technology consists of "little more than a commercial phone line," Thomas told the newspaper, adding that enhancements would improve safety.
"That’s certainly a big reason for considering making the communication more robust," he added.
The United States and Russia signed a bilateral memorandum of understanding in October 2015 to ensure flight safety during combat missions over Syria.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The US has sponsored & armed islamic terrorists for geopolitical reasons, aka regime change in Syria and beyond. . That's the only reason why the US never bombed the terrorists. Now, it is a little too late. Russia did the bombing while the US got unmasked !
md74