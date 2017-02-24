Register
24 February 2017
    Pilots onboard of the US Marine fighter jet aircrafthave flown missions into both Iraq and Syria, part of the over 6,800 airstrikes carried out since August 2014.

    US Needs More Talks With Russia on Deconfliction in Syria - Commander

    © AP Photo/ Marko Drobnjakovic
    Middle East
    112714

    US Air Forces Central Command commander Gen. Jeffrey Harrigian claims that the US military needs to have more elevated talks with Russia on deconflicting operations in Syria.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    Russia Ready to Consider US Offers on Cooperation in Syria - Foreign Minister
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US military needs to have more elevated talks with Russia on deconflicting operations in Syria, US Air Forces Central Command commander Gen. Jeffrey Harrigian stated.

    "Our perspective has been that there needs to be another layer that allows us to have a more senior-level discussion, and we’ve got to work through where that layer is," Harrigian was quoted as saying by the Washington Post on Thursday.

    The commander noted that the United States and Russia have had some "conflicting operational desires" in Syria.

    "Did we miss targets? I can’t say that for sure, but I would tell you that optimally we would have gone after that in a different manner," Harrigian stated.

    Central Command spokesman Col. John Thomas said the US military has urged an upgrade of equipment used for communications with Russian counterparts.

    At present, the technology consists of "little more than a commercial phone line," Thomas told the newspaper, adding that enhancements would improve safety.

    "That’s certainly a big reason for considering making the communication more robust," he added.

    The United States and Russia signed a bilateral memorandum of understanding in October 2015 to ensure flight safety during combat missions over Syria.

    Related:

    US Not Looking for Greater Cooperation With Russia in Syria - Pentagon
    US Coalition Envoy Considers Russia, Iran, Turkey 'Main Influencers' in Syria
    US-Russia 'Co-Leadership on Syria' Was Great in 2016 - UN Envoy’s Adviser
    If Russia, US Unite Efforts on Syria, the Defeat of Daesh Is Not Far Off
    Tags:
    deconfliction, Russia, Syria, United States
      md74
      The US has sponsored & armed islamic terrorists for geopolitical reasons, aka regime change in Syria and beyond. . That's the only reason why the US never bombed the terrorists. Now, it is a little too late. Russia did the bombing while the US got unmasked !
