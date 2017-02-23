At Least Two People Killed in Militants' Shelling of Damascus Northern Suburb

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Armed militant groups shelled Harasta, a northern suburb of the Syrian capital, killing two people and wounding at least 10, Syrian media reported Thursday.
Damascus Police Command confirmed to Sputnik that a shelling took place and stressed that it was carried out by the Fajr Umma militant group, which does not comply with the ceasefire agreement.
A nationwide ceasefire came into force in Syria on December 30, 2016, with Russia and Turkey serving as its guarantors, and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations.
