At Least Two People Killed in Militants' Shelling of Damascus Northern Suburb

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Armed militant groups shelled Harasta, a northern suburb of the Syrian capital, killing two people and wounding at least 10, Syrian media reported Thursday.

© Photo: Russian Defense Ministry Syrian Army May Launch Offensive in Damascus Suburb Unless Militants Surrender

According to the Syrian state television, the attack on the suburb, located about 5 miles from Damascus, also caused significant damage to buildings in the area.

Damascus Police Command confirmed to Sputnik that a shelling took place and stressed that it was carried out by the Fajr Umma militant group, which does not comply with the ceasefire agreement.

A nationwide ceasefire came into force in Syria on December 30, 2016, with Russia and Turkey serving as its guarantors, and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations.