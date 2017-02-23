Russia Registers 15 Ceasefire Violations in Syria in Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian representatives in the Russian-Turkish commission on the Syrian truce have registered 15 ceasefire violations in the past 24 hours while the Turkish side registered nine which the Russians are not confirming, the Russian reconciliation center said Thursday..

"The Russian part of the joint Russian-Turkish commission on issues related to violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 15 violations in the provinces of Latakia (seven), Hama (five), Idlib (two) and Damascus (one)," the bulletin, posted by the Russian Defense Ministry, reads.