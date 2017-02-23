Register
23 February 2017
    This photo released on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015 by the French Army Communications Audiovisual office (ECPAD) shows French army Rafale fighter jets flying towards Syria as part of France's Operation Chammal launched in September 2015 in support of the US-led coalition against Islamic State group

    US-Led Coalition Strikes Destroy Daesh Units Near Syria’s Al Bab

    © AP Photo/ French Army
    Middle East
    The US-led air forces launched 24 strikes against the Daesh targets in Iraq and Syria, according to Operation Inherent Resolve.

    Syrian army soldiers help a family fleeing rebel-held eastern neighborhoods of Aleppo into the Tariq Al Bab area that is controlled by Syrian government forces East of Aleppo, Syria, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar
    Daesh Terrorists Flee Al-Bab as FSA, Turkish Soldiers Seize the City Center
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition carried out 24 airstrikes against the Islamic State [Daesh] terror group (banned in Russia) in Iraq and Syria on Wednesday, including four near the border area of Al Bab, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release.

    "Near Al Bab, four strikes engaged three ISIS [Daesh] tactical units and destroyed a VBIED [vehicle borne improvised explosive device]," the release stated on Thursday.

    Seven strikes near Raqqa engaged Daesh tactical units and a staging area and destroyed oil pump jacks, a command and control node, a fighting position and a tactical vehicle.

    Thirteen additional strikes in Syria engaged Daesh tactical units and destroyed the terror group’s fighting positions, oil assets, vehicles and buildings near Abu Kamal, Al Shadaddi, At Tanf, Deir ez-Zor, Palmyra and Tamakh.

    Anti-ISIL airstrikes
    © AP Photo/ Senior Airman Matthew Bruch, US Air Force
    US-Led Coalition Conducts Two Airstrikes Near Syria’s Al-Bab - Joint Task Force
    In Iraq, the coalition conducted 14 strikes consisting of 62 engagements. Five of the strikes engaged Daesh tactical units near Mosul and destroyed mortar systems, buildings, VBIED factories, fighting positions, vehicles, weapons and supplies and damaged 15 supply routes and three tunnels.

    Nine further strikes near Bayji, Qayyarah, Rawah and Tal Afar engaged Daesh tactical units, destroyed weapons, staging areas, an IED factory, buildings and tactical vehicles.

    The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.

