US-Led Coalition Strikes Destroy Daesh Units Near Syria’s Al Bab

"Near Al Bab, four strikes engaged three ISIS [Daesh] tactical units and destroyed a VBIED [vehicle borne improvised explosive device]," the release stated on Thursday.
Seven strikes near Raqqa engaged Daesh tactical units and a staging area and destroyed oil pump jacks, a command and control node, a fighting position and a tactical vehicle.
Thirteen additional strikes in Syria engaged Daesh tactical units and destroyed the terror group’s fighting positions, oil assets, vehicles and buildings near Abu Kamal, Al Shadaddi, At Tanf, Deir ez-Zor, Palmyra and Tamakh.
Nine further strikes near Bayji, Qayyarah, Rawah and Tal Afar engaged Daesh tactical units, destroyed weapons, staging areas, an IED factory, buildings and tactical vehicles.
The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.
